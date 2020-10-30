Indian Navy successfully test-fired anti-ship missile: Watch it here

The Indian Navy has successfully test-fired the anti-ship missile on Friday. The Anti-Ship Missile (AShM) has test fired from Indian Navy’s warship INS Kora.

The test was conducted at bay of Bengal. The missile has hit the the target at “maximum range’’ with precise accuracy, informed Navy.

INS Kora is a Kora-class guided missile corvette of the Indian Navy. It was commissioned into service in 1998. It was designed in-house by the Navy under Project 25A, has a displacement of 1,350 tonnes. It is equipped with Kh-35 anti-ship missiles.

The Indian Navy has three more warships of this class — INS Kirch, INS Kulish and INS Karmuk. Earlier this month, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had commissioned the Anti-Submarine Warfare stealth corvette INS Kavaratti.

Earlier, INS Prabal, a Chamak-class missile boat, fired an anti-ship missile in the Arabian Sea.