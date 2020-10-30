IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to take on Kings XI Punjab in IPL: See the predicted playing XI

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a crucial match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. This is the 50th match of the 2020 edition of IPL.

Rajasthan Royals have won the IPL trophy once during the inaugural season and made the playoffs in 3 other seasons. Kings XI Punjab have reached finals of IPL in 2014 and qualified for the playoffs j in 2008.

Earlier in IPL, the two teams have faced each other 20 times. Rajasthan Royals holds a 11-9 head-to-head win/loss record over Kings XI Punjab . In this edition of IPL, the Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets.

Kings XI Punjab is in the fourth position in the 2020 IPL points table with 12 points from 12 matches. This includes six wins and six losses. Rajasthan Royals is placed seventh in the point table with 10 points from 12 matches, having won five games and lost seven.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.

Rajasthan Royals:

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

Predicted Playing-11:

Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mandeep Singh/Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals:

Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (WK), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot/Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi and Shreyas Gopal.