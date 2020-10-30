RTA announces partial road closure in UAE

A partial road closure was announced in UAE. The Road And Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the road closure.

RTA has informed that Al Shindagha Tunnel in Dubai will be partially closed on Friday and Saturday.

Al Shindagha Tunnel from Bur Dubai to Deira will be closed for 10 hours on Friday (October 30) from 12.30am until 10.30am and on Saturday (October 30) from 12.30am until 8am. RTA urged all drivers to use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge for their journey.

RTA also announced that there may be a delay in bus schedules. The delay is expected particularly on routes X13, X02, 8, 95, C01, C03, C07, C09, C18, E306 and X23 due to the temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel.