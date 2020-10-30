State government reduces bar licence fees

The state government has decided to reduce the bar licence fees. The state government announced this decision to give a relief to the tourism and hospitality sector which had faced a backlash due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Finance Department in Rajasthan has announced the new decision. As per the new decision, the basic licence fees of bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants has been declined by 50%. The bars which have renewed their licenses till September 30 for the full year will be given exemption of 25% of the basic licence fees.

The licence fees can be paid in two instalments up to December. No interest and additional fees will be imposed. The exempted amount will be adjusted at the time of renewal of their licence for 2021-2022.