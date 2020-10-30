UAE police issues new advisory for residents

The UAE police has issued an advisory for all residents in the country. The Abu Dhabi police has issued a new advisory for all residents. In a video shared on its official Twitter handle has issued the advisory.

The Abu Dhabi police has warned all residents about the dangers in leaving chairs or other furniture in the balcony. The Abu Dhabi police advised all residents to be cautious and to make it sure that t balconies would be off limits to children.

Also Read: More than 13,000 expats deported from a gulf country this year

“Keep a close eye on children. Keep furniture away from windows. Install locks on windows and doors. “Close windows when not in use. Close them tightly as most sliding windows can be easily opened by children”, said the Abu Dhabi police.