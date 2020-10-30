Watch this 4-year-old girls version of ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’…

A video of a little girl singing AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam is so cute to say and has also impressed many, actor Amitabh Bachchan included.

The video shows a little girl singing the song with total gusto and confidence. The post shared on August 30 has gathered over 64,000 views within just a few hours. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 3,000 likes and close to 500 retweets.

People can’t stop commenting about the adorable little kid and her delightful way of singing. They also dropped all kinds of comments on the post. “Omg she is super cute, especially when she says ‘Vandeeeee,’” wrote a Twitter user. “Awwwwww… how cute,” commented another. “This is cutest salute for our country,” tweeted a third. “Cute girl singing Vande matram song. Adorable,” praised another.