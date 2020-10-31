‘Alert expats’: Air India Express issues a new advisory

The budget air carrier in India, Air India Express has issued an advisory for expats. The subsidiary company of India’s national airline, Air India has issued the advisory for passengers wishing to visit Oman. Air India Express informed that only those with an existing Oman visa or an employment visa will be allowed to travel to Oman.

Those who have renewed their existing visa after its expiry, are also eligible to travel to Oman. Passengers with a newly issued visa will not be accepted for flying, informed Air India Express.

The commercial airline operation has began in Oman on October 1. India and Oman has signed an Air Bubble Agreement. The agreement is valid till November 30.

For flights from Oman to India, the carriers can only carry Indian nationals stranded in Oman, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding Omani passport and, Omani nationals including diplomats.

Air India Express has recently announced flights operational under phase 7 of the Vande Bharat Mission, from Muscat, Oman to Indian cities of Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Mumbai, operational from 1 to 30 November.