Avengers actress Scarlett Johansson get married to Comedian Colin in secret ceremony….

Actress Scarlett Johansson married actor Colin Jost in a secret ceremony. The celebration was attended by close friends and family. “Meal on Wheels America”, an NGO that helps vulnerable older adults confirmed the news about the wedding. It is said that the couple announced the news through the NGO in order to increase donations.

The post read, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost first met when they were shooting for the Saturday Night Live season finale in 2017. The Avengers actress was hosting the finale. The duo bonded well and got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her standalone superhero film, “Black Widow”, which got postponed owing to the pandemic.