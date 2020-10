Bank holidays for the month of November announced: Check the full list

The bank holidays for the month of November has announced. All the banks in the country including public and private banks will be remain closed for at least eight days in November. This includes four Sundays and two Saturdays — apart from Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti. In addition to this banks will remain closed on specific dates of local festivals.

Here is the full list of bank holidays:

November 1: Sunday (All banks)

November 8: Sunday (All banks)

November 13: Wangala festival (Only in Shillong)

November 14: Diwali/Kali Puja (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai. Nagpur, New Delhi, panaji, Patna, Raipue, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

November 15: Sunday (All banks)

November 16: Diwali (Balipratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Vikram Samvat New Year Day – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur,)

November 17: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba (Gangtok, Imphal)

November 18: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali (Gangtok)

November 20: Chhath Puja (Patna, Ranchi)

November 21: Chhath Puja (Patna)

November 22: Sunday (All banks)

November 23: Seng Kutsnem (Shillong)

November 28: Fourth Saturday (All banks)

November 29: Sunday (All banks)

November 30: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahasa Purnima (Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar)