Date of reopening of schools announced by state government

The state government has announced the date of reopening of schools. As per the new decision all educational institutions will remain shut in the state.

The Odisha state government has announced the new decision. As per the new decision, all educational institutions will remain closed in the state till November 30. But the classes for 9th to 12th standards will reopen from November 16.

“In pursuance of the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (GoI) vide Order dated September 30 to re-open more activities in areas outside Containment Zones and to extend the lockdown in Containment Zones up to October 31 for containment of COVID-19 and read with Order dated October 27, the State Government do hereby direct that guidelines shall be in force in the State of Odisha. All academic institutions will remain closed till Nov 30, 2020. However, the classes of 9th and 12th standards in schools under the control/superintendence/ supervision of school and Mass Education Department will open from November 16, 2020, as per guidelines/SOP to be issued by School and Mass Education Department,” an Order by the state government stated.