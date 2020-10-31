Health official dresses up as a “Clown” to announce COVID-19 death toll…

A video of a senior health official in the US wearing a clown costume for a coronavirus update is going viral on social media. Claire Poche, a senior official of the Oregon Health Authority, made an appearance for the daily briefing dressed as clown wearing a red tie, black polka dot shirt, bright yellow pants to complete her look.

“As of today, there have been 38,160 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, with 390 new cases being reported today,” she said. “Sadly, we are also reporting three deaths today, bringing the statewide total for COVID-19-related deaths to 608,” she said.

Oregon’s public health authority had their MD dress up like a clown and announce COVID deaths. pic.twitter.com/6MJaqQniG6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 28, 2020

“We regret that, earlier this month, three tragic COVID-19 deaths were announced during a Facebook Live event focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 during Halloween celebrations,” said a statement. The costumed official was actually also part of a discussion on celebrating Halloween safely during the pandemic. Her fellow senior adviser Dr Shimi Sharief too had also dressed in a cosy animal onesie inspired by the Japanese cartoon ‘My Neighbor Totoro’.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping how Oregonians celebrate holidays, and that includes Halloween but it doesn’t mean Halloween can’t still be spooky and fun this year,” Dr Sharief says in a video.