Police arrests two sharpshooters in BJP leader’s murder case

The Police has arrested two sharpshooters for their alleged involvement in the murder of a BJP leader. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal police had arrested the two sharpshooters from Ludhiana in Punjab. West Bengal police confirmed that they had been involved in the killing of Manish Shukla, a local BJP leader.

Manish Shukla was shot dead near Titagarh police station in North 24 Parganas district on October 4 by unknown bike-borne shooters. The shooters who belong to Bihar has escaped to Punjab after committing the crime.

They were produced before a court in Kolkata. They were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Till now 3 persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the BJP leader.