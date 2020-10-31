‘RamRaj Vs Yum Raj’: Prashant Bhushan Praises Kerala government and mocks Uttar Pradesh government

Supreme Court advocate and social activist Prashant Bhushan has came forward praising the CPM led Kerala government after it was topped the list of best governed state in India. The senior lawyer has reacted to the survey report in which Kerala has named as the best governed state in India while the BJP led Uttar Pradesh government has named as the worst governed state in India.

” Kerala best-governed, Uttar Pradesh worst among large states, says Public Affairs Centre report. Ram Raj Vs Yum Raj!”, tweeted Prashant Bhushan.

Kerala best-governed, Uttar Pradesh worst among large states, says Public Affairs Centre report.

Ram Raj Vs Yum Raj!

Earlier, the Public Affairs Index-2020 released by the Public Affairs Centre headed former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Kasturirangan has named Kerala as the the best-governed state in the country while Uttar Pradesh was placed at the bottom of the list.

Four southern states, Kerala (1.388 PAI Index point), Tamil Nadu (0.912), Andhra Pradesh (0.531), and Karnataka (0.468) stood in the first four ranks in the large state category in terms of governance. While Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar were at the bottom of the ranking, scoring negative points in the category. They got – 1.461, -1.201 and -1.158 points respectively.