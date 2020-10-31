‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country to pass new law

A gulf country has started process to pass a new law which will be a big setback to expats working in the country. The parliamentary committee has approved a draft bill obliging employers to give job preferences to citizens in a move to replace expatriates.

Bahrain has started the process to pass the new bill. The new bill demands all employers in the country to check records of Bahraini job-seekers and hire the qualified citizens. Failing this the government will impose fine on them. A fine ranging from BD5,000 to 20,000will be imposed on employers.

However, the Ministry of Labour and Social Development has called for reconsidering the proposed law, arguing that it is hard to commit all employers to check records of registered job-seekers.

The numbers of foreign employees in Bahrain have declined to 456,840 this year against 477,741 in 2019. Foreigners account for more than half of Bahrain’s 1.7 million population.