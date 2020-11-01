‘A woman with self-respect would kill herself if raped’; Kerala Congress leader demeans rape survivors

New Delhi: Kerala Congress leader sparked a row saying a woman with self-respect would kill herself if she is raped. Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran derided and demeaned rape survivors during a public rally where he said: “No one can trust a woman who publicly says she got raped. A woman with self-respect will kill herself if she is raped.” Targeting the Left government, Ramachandran claimed that they brought a woman (Sarita Nair) and told her to give statements against us. ‘A woman with self-respect will kill herself if she is raped’

“The people of Kerala have become tired of her statements. She said that the entire system (UDF govt) harassed her. We can understand if a woman has been sexually harassed but a woman who has been sexually assaulted with pride would die if such a thing happened,” he said. Recently a video of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath using the word “item” for former Cabinet minister Imarti Devi, went viral on social media.