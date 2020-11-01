‘Good news to all’: Indian company is planning to launch Covid-19 vaccine

In giving a big sigh to all an Indian company has informed that it will launch its coronavirus vaccine. Bharat Biotech has informed this.

The coronavirus vaccine named ‘Covaxin’ will be launched in the second quarter next year . The vaccine will be released if it gets the requisite approvals from the Indian regulatory authorities.

The Covaxin has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“If we get all the approvals after establishing strong experimental evidence and data, and efficacy and safety data in our last stage of trials, we aim to launch the vaccine in Q2 of 2021,” said Bharat Biotech International Executive Director Sai Prasad