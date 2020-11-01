IPL 2020 live updates:- Kolkata Knight riders stepping to the 4th place by today’s victory over Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by a massive 60 runs to leapfrog from 8th spot to 4th spot on the points table. With this result, RR is eliminated. KKR need SRH to lose their last league match against MI, or alternately, a less-than-narrow victory in the match between RCB and DC so as to overtake the loser of that match on net run rate.

KKR, batting first, put up 191/7 in 20 overs on the back of a 35-ball 68 by skipper Eoin Morgan. Jofra Archer (1/19) bowled a sizzling spell to start off, even though Shubman Gill (36) and Rahul Tripathi (39) went big against the other bowlers in the Powerplay. Rahul Tewatia (3/25) struck thrice in the middle overs to disrupt KKR’s momentum. Eoin Morgan (68*) saw frequent wickets fall around him in the middle order before taking charge in the final overs. Pat Cummins (4/34) rocked the RR top order in the chase with 4 wickets in the Powerplay before Jos Buttler (35) and Rahul Tewatia (31) put up some resistance. RR eventually ended with 131/9 in 20 overs.