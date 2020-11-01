IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to face Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial match: See the possible playing XI and predictions

In cricket, the Rajasthan Royals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial match in the Indian Premier League on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is the 54th match in the 2020 edition of IPL.

The match is crucial for both the teams as the victory in this match will make their way to playoff easy. Both the teams have 12 points in the IPL. The losing team will crash out from the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have the worst Net Run-Rate in IPL 2020 among the playoff contenders and they will have to win by a massive margin in order to seal their top four spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders have 6 win from 13 matches played. With 12 points they are in 7th spot in the point table. Rajasthan Royals with 12 points is placed at the 6th position in the point table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Chris Green, Tim Seifert, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan Royals:

Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Predicted Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Jot Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron