Massive fire broke out at godown

A massive fire broke out at an idol godown. The fire accident was reported in Baishnabaghata township area in Kolkata.

Four fire extinguishers were rushed to the spot. The fire was extinguished by the fire and emergency services. The godown was completely left gutted. No injuries or causalities were reported.

“There were many labourers inside the shop when the fire suddenly broke out. The workers rushed outside and tried pouring water onto the blaze. Later fire extinguishers were called on the spot,” said a local.