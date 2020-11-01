Popular astrologer charred to death at his home

A popular astrologer has lost his life in a fire that broke out at his house. Jayanta Shastri, the popular astrologer in West Bengal has died in the fire at his home in Kestopur Barowaritala in east Kolkata on Sunday morning. Shastri’s charred body was recovered from the inside his house.

The fire was noticed by his neighbours and local residents at around 8 am and had informed the police and fire brigade. The blaze was extinguished by two fire tenders.

The fire-fighting operation was hampered as the area is densely populated. Later, The recovered last remains of Shastri were shifted to a nearby hospital. The doctors said over 50 per cent of the victim’s body was already charred when he was taken to the hospital. The reason for the fire was yet not ascertained.