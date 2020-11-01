State government decided to reopen schools and colleges: Date announced

The state government has decided to reopen schools and college in the state. The date of reopening has been announced.

The Tamil Nadu state government has announced the date of reopening of schools and colleges in the state.

Also Read: Date of reopening of schools announced by state government

Tamil Nadu government decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the state till November 30 with additional relaxations. The government allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos, and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures. Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16.

Cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos, and amusement parks shall resume functioning from November 10.