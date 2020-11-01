“The three-time chief minister was dissatisfied and played tricks and made a backdoor entry to power”: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said that BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan played tricks to get back to power. He said this while addressing a bypoll rally in Biaora. The Congress leader also accused that the BJP government n had done nothing for farmers, and claimed the highest number of agriculture-related suicides took place in MP.

“However, the three-time chief minister was dissatisfied and played tricks and made a backdoor entry to power,” Sachin Pilot said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh under Kamal Nath had waived off farm loans while the BJP had promised jobs and investments but ended up playing the “temple-mosque, Hindu-Muslim, China- Pakistan-Sri Lanka” cards.