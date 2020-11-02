FIR lodged against two men for allegedly offered namaz at Mathura temple

A case has been filed against two persons after they allegedly offered namaz at a temple in Mathura town of Uttar Pradesh. The two have been identified as Faizal Khan and Mohammad Chand. The incident took place at the Nand Baba Mandir in the Nandgaon area on Thursday. Khan and Chand gained entry into the temple premises after they forged their identity. The duo then offered namaz within the temple compound. The temple priest raised an alarm as soon as he learned about the incident.

An FIR has been filed against four which includes Khan and Chand. Police said that the case was filed after two individuals identified as Mukesh Goswami and Shivhari Goswami submitted a police complaint. Reports say that a case has been lodged against them under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 ((destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred, with intent to insult the religion of a class of persons)), and 505 (intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offense against any other class or community). Police said that additional force has been deployed in the vicinity to prevent any untoward incident.