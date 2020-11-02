New revised price structure for liquor implemented

A revised price structure of liquor was implemented in the state. The revised price structure of liquor brands came into effect from November 1.

The West Bengal state government has revised the price structure of liquor brands sold through the retail outlets in the state . The government has made 22 new slabs for wine and beer across all categories after rationalising the price structure.

Earlier in Aprille the state government had imposed a 30% tax on liquor . It resulted in the decline in the sale of wine and beer in the state. The state government has now rationalized the price structure.