State government announces decision on reopening educational institutions

The state government has announced its decision in reopening educational institutions. The government has issued the new unlock guidelines on Sunday. The new guidelines were issued after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The Rajasthan government has announced the new guidelines. As per the new guidelines announced by the Chief Minister Ahsok Gehlot, all educational institutions including schools and colleges in the state will remain closed for students and regular classes till November 16.

Earlier the education department in the state has announced that the schools and colleges across Rajasthan will reopen from November 2. A ready proposal was sent to the government by the State Education Department.

But the state government has cancelled the proposal for reopening schools for senior classes from November 2.