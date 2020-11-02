State government bans sale of firecrackers

The state government has banned sale of firecrackers in the state. The Chief Minister has announced this. The state government has banned the sale of firecrackers and their use during weddings and others events. The ban was imposed in view of the danger to people with coronavirus disease and others from the toxic fumes.

Rajasthan government has imposed the ban. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot issued the order for this. He announced this after the review meeting held at his residence to review the Covid-19 situation in the state and the ‘No Mask, No Entry’ and ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh’ campaigns.

“People should desist from using crackers on Diwali…. some countries have been forced to implement lockdowns again. We need to be careful to prevent such a situation in our state”, said Gehlot. He also urged people to switch off engines at red lights and not burn garbage in localities.