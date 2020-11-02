Trains diverted as protesters block, damages railway track

Trains had been diverted as protesters blocked and damaged railway track. The Gujjar community members in Bharatpur in Rajasthan has blocked railway tracks at Peelupura village and also damaged the Mumbai-Delhi railway tracks passing through the area.

As pre police, some protesters uprooted the fish plate of the Mumbai-Delhi tracks and some blocked the Bayana-Hindaun route. The train traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai line passing through the Kota division was halted.

“Railway traffic has been stopped on Delhi-Mumbai railway route as of now due to Gujjar agitation in Bharatpur. Alert has been sounded across all the stations of Kota railway division. Meanwhile, already 450 personnel of the railway police force (RPF) and government railway police are deployed in Kota railway division due to the agitation.,” said AK Pal, senior divisional commercial manager, Kota railway division.

Earlier, the state government has imposed National Security Act in in 8 districts including Bharatpur, Dhaulpur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi and Jhalawar. The state government has on Saturday suspended internet and mobile services in several districts including Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa as well as Jaipur.

State government has also deployed additional forces to face the agitation. A total of 300 GRP and 100 RPF personnel have reached Bayana. Also, internet service has been suspended in Bayana, Roopwas, Bair, Bhusawar and Zen tehsils.