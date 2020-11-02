Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health condition deteriorated

The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee worsened again on Sunday. As per reports, the doctors are losing ground as the overall condition of the legendary actor is worsening.

“His electrolytes have stabilized. His urea and creatinine levels have stabilized. This is his 26th day in the hospital. For an 85- year-old man, with so much of comorbidity and background disease coupled with non-improvement of level of consciousness due to Covid encephalopathy, it is not a very good news. With every passing day we are losing ground,” Dr Arindam Kar, the head of the team of the doctors treating the actor aid.

Also Read: ‘Rajinikanth may join BJP ?’: Meets RSS leader

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted at a hospital in Kolkata on October 6 after he tested coronavirus positive. He has been shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) and given ventilator support since Monday as the health condition worsened.

Chatterjee, one of the most celebrated actors in West Bengal, has received several awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s Legion of Honor. He is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winner auteur Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series.