World Health Organization chief under self-quarantine

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Chief of World Health Organization has gone under self-quarantine. He informed that he is self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19.

I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19.”I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home. “, he tweeted.

My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 1, 2020

“It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems. My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!”, he added.