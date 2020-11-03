Bollywood actor arrested for allegedly molesting female co-star during film shooting

A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz for allegedly molesting a female crew member during the shoot of one of his upcoming films. According to Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia, the actor was arrested from Gondia on Monday. He was taken to Ramnagar Police Station. Reportedly, he has been granted bail. Vijay Raaz was shooting for the film Sherni, which features Vidya Balan in the lead role, in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat. Following his arrest on Monday night, the shoot of the film has been stopped.

The victim has alleged that the actor molested her during the shoot of ‘Sherni’ in MP. Raaz was subsequently been granted bail after arrest. The actor is popularly known for his ‘Kauwa Biryani’ scene from the film Run. His other notable characters in Bollywood films include Dhamaal, Welcome, Deewane Hue Paagal, and Gully Boy to name a few. Following his arrest, the shooting of the Vidya Balan starrer Sherni was stopped, say media reports. Vijay Raaz was last seen in the movie Lootcase, a comedy thriller with Kunal Khemu in the lead.