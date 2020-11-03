Gulf country announces new rules for passengers arriving the country

A gulf country had announced new guidelines for passengers arriving the country. Oman has introduced new guidelines. The Supreme Committee for handling Covid-19 situation in Oman has announced the new guidelines.

All travellers arriving in Oman through all ports must undergo a PCR test not more than 96 hours prior to their arrival. The passengers must also take the test again upon arrival. Also all passengers must under go a mandatory home quarantine of 7 days. Earlier it was of 14 days. Also, a PCR test that has to be repeated on the eighth day.

Several counters for the PCR testing have been set up at Muscat International Airport. The results of the test made available within 24 hours can be accessed through the Tarassud+ app that every arriving passenger is expected have downloaded in their phones. The wristband paired with the smart phone, monitors that movement of the person, with offenders meted out fines and other penalties, including deportation.