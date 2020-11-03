Gulf country terminates contract of expat workers

A gulf country had terminated the contracts of expat workers in the country. Kuwait has terminated the contracts of expat workers.

The Ministry of Social Affairs in Kuwait has ended the service of 120 expats last month. Also the Ministry is planning to terminate all expat workers working in the ministry by the end of the current fiscal year, March 2021.

This move is a part of Kuwaitisation plan to replace all expats working in the public sector. The Kuwaitisation policy was first introduced in 2017. it aims at creating a majority Kuwaiti workforce in the public sector by 2021.

According to a report by the Civil Service Commission, around 79% of all employees working in the public sector are Kuwaitis, bringing them to a total of 297,335. Expats make up 21% of the workforce in the public sector as there are a total of 34,347 expats working in the public sector.