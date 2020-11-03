Minister announces reopening date of colleges and universities

Education Minister has announced the date of reopening colleges and universities in the state. Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal education minister has announced the date of reopening of colleges and universities in the state.

Partha Chatterjee said that colleges and universities in West Bengal will open from December 1. But the government has yet not decided when to reopen the schools.

“We have started discussing the safety measures that can be adopted for opening up schools in the state. Formal announcement in this regard may be made after the Kali Puja with approval of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussions are being held on how classes in the schools can be conducted maintaining physical distancing parameters. We may start with the higher classes (X, XI and XII) allowing students in batches. Students may be divided into groups so that each student will have to come to school twice or thrice a week,” Partha Chatterjee .

All educational institutions across the state has been closed since the third week of March after lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. preventive measure to combat the spread of Covid.