Ola is planning to set up India’s largest e-scooter manufacturing plant

Ola is in talks with various state governments to set up India’s largest e-scooter manufacturing plant. Ola Electric, the EV arm of the ride-hailing company, has been engaging with state governments, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, to set up an e-scooter manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of about 2 million units. The facility is proposed to be established on a 100-acre land and is envisaged to be state-of-the-art, use solar energy, and have a zero-effluent footprint.

Ola Electric plans to start production in the next 18-24 months, another person privy to the development said. The move will pitch Ola Electric against players like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp-backed AtherEnergy, Hero Electric, and others that currently make electric two-wheelers in the country. Ola Electric announced the acquisition of Amsterdam-based Etergo BV for an undisclosed amount this year. Ola Electric announced plans of hiring 1,000 engineers and introducing an electric two-wheeler soon.