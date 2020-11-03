Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received Covid-19 vaccine

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai had received Covid-19 vaccine. Sheikh Mohammed has shared the photo of him receiving doze of Covid-19 vaccine on his official Twitter page.

Also Read: Total recoveries reached near 80,000 in Bahrain

We ask God to protect everyone and recover everyone. We appreciate the efforts of the teams that worked hard to make our country one of the first countries to receive the vaccine for this virus. The future is always better and more beautiful in United Arab Emirates”, tweeted Sheikh Mohammed.