Soumitra Chatterjee undergoes vascular surgery

The health condition of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has improved. This was revealed by the team of doctors treating the legendary actor.

The doctors informed that a vascular surgery was conducted and the internal bleeding which was leading to loss of haemoglobin was stopped.

“We have successfully stopped the bleeding. We had to go for a vascular intervention. It lasted for about an hour. For all certainty, the bleeding will not happen again. Now we would be in a better position to manage the overall situation. There should not be any drop of haemoglobin or platelets or any derangement in the physiology,” Dr Arindam Kar, head of the team of doctors treating Chatterjee, said .

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Chatterjee tested negative for Covid-19 on October 14 but was affected by Covid encephalopathy.