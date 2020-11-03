DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State government extends lockdown by one more week

Nov 3, 2020, 11:26 am IST

The state government has decided to extend the lockdown for one more week. Mizoram state government has decided this.  The decision to extend the lockdown  was taken at an emergency meeting attended by chief minister Zoramthanga.

As per the new announcement, the lockdown imposed in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area has been extended till November 9.

Mizoram government imposed lockdown in Aizwal on  October 26. The lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.  The Mizoram government also launched ‘Covid-19 No Tolerance Fortnight’ across the state till November 9.

