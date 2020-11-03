State government extends lockdown by one more week

The state government has decided to extend the lockdown for one more week. Mizoram state government has decided this. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at an emergency meeting attended by chief minister Zoramthanga.

As per the new announcement, the lockdown imposed in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area has been extended till November 9.

Also Read: Governor, wife tests positive for Covid-19

Mizoram government imposed lockdown in Aizwal on October 26. The lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Mizoram government also launched ‘Covid-19 No Tolerance Fortnight’ across the state till November 9.