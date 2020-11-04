42 Bangladeshi nationals deported from India

India has deported illegal Bangladeshi citizens living in the country. 42 Bangladeshi nationals including 9 women were deported by the Assam government. These Bangladeshis who entered India crossing the border were living in the state illegally.

The state government had handed over these illegal migrants to Bangladesh authorities at the Sutarkandi international border between India and Bangladesh.

“The Bangladeshi nationals were deported at 2.30pm following coronavirus disease protocol and other formalities,” said Mayank Kumar, superintendent of police (SP), Karimganj.

These Bangladeshi nationals were detected and arrested from various parts of Assam such as Guwahati, Cachar, South Salmara, Karimganj, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.