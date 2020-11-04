Arnab Goswami arrested by Mumbai police

Arnab Goswami, the editor of Republic Television has been arrested. He was arrested by Mumbai police from his house in Mumbai.

The Mumbai police has arrested him in relation with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. Naik, then managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited, and his mother allegedly committed suicide in May 2018 at their farmhouse in Alibaug.

Naik in a suicide note has accused that Goswami and the other two persons – Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda – owed him a total of Rs 5.4 crore.