Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

In the commodity market, the price of gold has surged. The US presidential election has influenced the price of precious metal in the market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the December gold futures were down 0.5% to Rs.51,328 per 10 gram while silver rates slumped 1.5% to Rs.61,773 per kg.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has surged by Rs. 280 to reach at Rs.38,080 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4760 higher by Rs.35.

In the international market the price of spot gold was at $1,894.33 an ounce, down 0.8%.

Among other precious metals silver fell 0.2% to $24.11 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.5% to $861.90 and palladium fell 1.1% to $2,256.88.