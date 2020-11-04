Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reaches near 1.35 lakh in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1161 new cases of coronavirus along with 1493 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 137,310. The total recoveries has mounted to 134,983. The death toll has climbed to 505. At present there are 1822 active cases in UAE.

Also Read: Total recoveries reached near 80,000 in Bahrain

116,083 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the number of total tests done in UAE has reached at 13.58 million.