Covid-19 vaccine will be launched within weeks

A vaccine for coronavirus infection will be rolled within weeks. The vaccine will be rolled out in England. The vaccine will be given to senior people aged over 85 and front-line workers in the country. As per reports, the vaccine will be available within 4-weeks.

As per reports, either the vaccine developed by Oxford University or the vaccine developed by Pfizer will be launched. This depends upon getting approval. As per reports, there are two vaccines earmarked for use, including one that requires two shots and needs to be stored at 70C (158F).

The Oxford coronavirus vaccine and Pfizer’s vaccine are both in stage three human trials. In these at least one expected to report its results this side of Christmas.