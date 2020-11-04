Gulf country announces a ‘good news’ for expats

A gulf country has announced a decision which is a ‘good news’ for all expats. Saudi Arabia has announced the decision. The Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has announced the decision as part of its ‘Labour Relation Initiative’.

As per the new decision, expats working in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to change their employer and request Exit/Re-Entry Visas without the employer’s consent. The new reforms will come into effect in March 2021.

All these new initiatives will now be approved automatically without requiring the employer’s consent. The services will be made available to the public through the smartphone application ‘Absher’ and the Ministry’s electronic web portal.