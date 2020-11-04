Keralites win 30 crore rupees in Big Ticket raffle , Abu Dhabi

Malayali friends had won Rs.30 crore Indian rupees ( 15 million UAE dirham0 in Big Ticket Raffle, Abu Dhabi. A group of Malayali friends working in Kuwait has won the ‘big fortune’.

Nobin Mathew working in Kuwait has won the prize with his friends Pramod Mattummal, and Minu Thomas. They won the first prize for their ticket 254806. Noble Mathew took this ticket on October 17.

Noble Mathew a native of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta is working as a supervisor a for a spare parts company in Kuwait for the last 13 years. 38-year-old Noble was born in Oman as his parents worked there. He completed his graduation in Kerala.

Noble Mathew lives in Kuwait with his wife and 5-year-old son.