US President Election 2020 Updates: ‘ We have already won”, claims Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has claimed that he has won the election. He also declared that he will approach the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes.

“They knew they couldn’t win, so they said, let’s go to court. We were getting to win this election. Frankly, we did win. Our goal is to ensure the integrity for the good of the country. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to US Supreme Court”, said Trump.

As per the latest reports, Democrat candidate Joe Biden has secured 225 electoral college votes. Donald Trump has till now won 213 electoral college vote. But to win the election, a candidate must get 270 electoral college votes.

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Electoral college is a group of electors from across the country who choose the country’s next president and vice-president. The electoral college has a total of 538 voters, who are apportioned according to the number of seats each state has in the US Congress. Crossing the halfway mark — 270 — equals to winning the presidency.

It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Joe Biden has won Arizona, Iowa, Minnesota and New Hampshire, while Donald Trump has won Georgia, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Texas.