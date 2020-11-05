Banghjan oil well fire in Assam still raging after five months…

It has been five months and the Baghjan oil well is still burning in the Tinsukia district of Assam. All attempts to douse the fire in the oil field operated by the Oil India Limited (OIL) have left vain. On many occasions, the fire appeared to have come “under control” only rage again later with the same ferocity.

Protests against OIL are still held in the region but rarely evoke political outrage. Two firefighters of OIL who had been missing were found dead at a wetland near the site of a massive oil well fire in Assam. The oil well in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district that has been leaking gas for 14 days caught fire. The fire was so intense that it could be seen from as far as 10 km away… The fire has caused massive loss to environment and wildlife besides causing huge losses to property in the nearby habitation.

The Baghjan oil well fire began with a blowout on May 27 this year when three people died. The blowout site is located next to the Dibru Saikhowa National Park in Tinsukia district. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation and the action taken by the state government.