Commodity Market: Gold prices rises from sharp loss

In the commodity market, the price of gold has surged. The price of yellow metal has rose on today after suffering a sharp loss in the previous sessions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures rose 0.8% to Rs.51,226 per 10 gram while silver futures jumped 1.2% to Rs. 62,086 per kg. On Wednesday, gold futures had tumbled Rs. 800 while silver had crashed about Rs.1,400.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.38,080 per 8 gram.

In the international market the price of gold remained firm. Spot gold is priced at $1,904.66 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $23.98. Platinum was steady at $869.04, while palladium fell 0.5% to $2,276.97.