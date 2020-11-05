Education department launches toll free tele-education helpline number for school students

The education department has launched a a toll free tele education helpline number for government school students. The education department in Assam has launched the toll free tele-education helpline number.

The helpline number is to give guidance to students studying in class 6 to class 10th. The helpline number will guide students on on subject matters and psycho-social aspects. Subject experts would clear academic doubts as well as provide guidance and counselling on mental health and psycho-social aspects.

The toll-free no is – 18003453578. And it would work on all 6 days in week except Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.