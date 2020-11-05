‘Enemy’s enemy becomes India’s friend’: India’s unexpected strategy has made Malaysia and Turkey helpless

The unexpected moves by India has made Malaysia and Turkey helpless. Turkey and Malaysia had supported Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir issue at the United Nations. And India has given them befitting reply which both the countries never expected.

Malaysia and Turkey are the only countries that have spoken in favour of Pakistan after India revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir . Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even raised the Kashmir issue at recent United Nations General Assembly. India which has earlier established a warm relationship with these Muslim countries had decided to change the stand after this.

Also Read: US Election Polls outcome unlikely to affect India-US relations

At first, India gave a befitting reply to Malaysia. Indian traders has decided not import palm oil form Malaysia. And the union government has supported the decision of the traders. This has shaken the economy of Malaysia, which is one of the largest producer of palm oil. As the economy faced crisis, the Malaysian government bow down before India.

Mahatir Mohammed, the Malaysian Prime Minister was forced to resign his post. And he later confessed that the country’s ties with India strained due to his remarks on Kashmir.

Turkey, under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan is strengthening its relation with Pakistan.

And Greece, which is the neighbouring country of Turkey has now came forward to strengthen its relation with India. Greece which is in a dispute with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean region has sought Indian help. Earlier in October 29 foreign minister of both the countries had held a dialogue.

Greece has consistently supported India’s foreign policy . Greece participated with India in the 6th National Delhi Declaration on Nuclear Disarmament in 1985.

India has announced its willingness to enhance bilateral relations with Greece. Both India and Greece have even talked of establishing military relations, reportedly, in light of the recent events.