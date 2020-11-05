Hats off!!! Responsible traffic cop runs 2 km ahead of an ambulance to clear the heavy traffic during peak hours [Watch]

A traffic constable in Hyderabad has cleared the way for an ambulance by running for about 2km on the heavy traffic during peak hours. His act earned all-around appreciation from several people including officials, netizens, and the general public. The video of G Babji went viral over social media on Wednesday with netizens hailing his effort to help an unknown patient being taken to a hospital. It came to light on Wednesday only after the Hyderabad police posted the video from their official handle. The post was widely circulated and has earned about 500 retweets and 3.2k likes at the time of writing this report. In the video, the constable is seen running from GPO Junction towards Koti asking the motorists to make space for the ambulance. He ran beyond the jurisdiction of his police station to ensure this. The effort of Babji, attached to Abids Traffic Police Station, was praised by motorists. Though caught in a traffic jam, they clapped for him.

HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance..Well done..HTP in the service of citizens..👍👍⁦@HYDTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/vFynLl7VVK — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) November 4, 2020

The constable said the appreciation he received from the public gave him immense satisfaction. “I am happy that I could clear the way for the ambulance to pass. I don’t know who was the patient and which hospital he was being taken to,” said Babji. Speaking to the Pioneer, Babji also added that he felt like he was helping one of his family members who were in critical condition and said that it is his responsibility to help ambulances that are stuck in traffic. He also earned praise from senior officials.